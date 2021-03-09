Seattle based firm to lead master plan review for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

NEW CASTLE — A Seattle based naval architecture and marine engineering firm has been hired by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) to lead a ,master plan update for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, the authority announced Tuesday.

For the first phase of the project, Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) LLC and a team of consultants will review, revise and redevelop the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Marine Master Plan, which was produced in 2008.

The plan recommended constructing three new vessels instead of renovating the three existing ones. A new vessel is estimated to cost around $40 million each, according to DRBA.

“EBDG’s first task is to analyze the findings and results of the 2008 Marine Master Plan, conduct a thorough assessment of our existing ferry vessels, and provide an evaluation of future vessel needs,” Heath Gehrke, DRBA's director of ferry operations said in a prepared statement. “When completed, this new planning document – including the conceptual design of a new vessel, will guide our future decision making process. Our goal is to improve service and reduce operating costs while laying the foundation for sustainable ferry operations for the next generation of our customers.”