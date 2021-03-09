 Skip to main content
Seattle based firm to lead master plan review for Cape May-Lewes Ferry
Seattle based firm to lead master plan review for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

Escape the Cape

The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May on June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferries of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

 Dale Gerhard / for The Press

NEW CASTLE — A Seattle based naval architecture and marine engineering firm has been hired by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) to lead a ,master plan update for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, the authority announced Tuesday. 

For the first phase of the project, Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) LLC and a team of consultants will review, revise and redevelop the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Marine Master Plan, which was produced in 2008. 

The plan recommended constructing three new vessels instead of renovating the three existing ones. A new vessel is estimated to cost around $40 million each, according to DRBA. 

“EBDG’s first task is to analyze the findings and results of the 2008 Marine Master Plan, conduct a thorough assessment of our existing ferry vessels, and provide an evaluation of future vessel needs,” Heath Gehrke, DRBA's director of ferry operations said in a prepared statement. “When completed, this new planning document – including the conceptual design of a new vessel, will guide our future decision making process. Our goal is to improve service and reduce operating costs while laying the foundation for sustainable ferry operations for the next generation of our customers.”

EBDG will also analyze various vessel options including smaller sizes, faster vessels, alternate propulsion systems and environmentally friendly features. The analysis will provide costs and the advantages and disadvantages of the options.

EBDG has entered an initial term of one year to deliver the first phase of the project and has the option to extend the service agreement for up to three additional periods of one year each.

Additional phases of work could include developing designs for new vessels, producing a design package to use in soliciting bids from shipyards and overseeing the construction of a new vessel, according to DRBA. 

