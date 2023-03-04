SEASIDE PARK — A 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore last week had bruising and injuries consistent with propeller wounds, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Friday.

Representatives from the Brigantine-based Stranding Center and colleagues from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, New York Marine Rescue Center and Maryland Department of Natural Resources completed a necropsy to determine the cause of death of the whale that was first seen Wednesday floating offshore. It is believed to be the 25th whale beaching since Dec. 1 along the East Coast. At least eight of those beachings have been attributed to vessel strikes, experts have said.

Although the animal was fairly decomposed, teams were able to determine she was a female and document several internal and external injuries, the Stranding Center wrote on Facebook. Those injuries included bruising on the head, sections of fractured skull and sharp force trauma consistent with propeller wounds on the right lateral side. The Stranding Center also found evidence of previous entanglement scars.

The necropsy team obtained samples from the wound sites, as well as other parts of the whale, to send out for further testing to determine whether the injuries were sustained before or after it died, the Stranding Center said. Full results may not be available for weeks.

After the necropsy, the whale was buried on the beach.

The Stranding Center credited the Seaside Park Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works, New Jersey State Park Police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Seaside Heights officials, NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement and Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the Monmouth County Department of Public Works for their assistance.