Seashore Housing resident celebrates 100th birthday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — According to the 2010 U.S. Census, there were 53,364 Americans at the time older than 100. Of those, 1,769 lived in New Jersey.

Ten years later, Lorraine Glasser has joined their ranks.

Celebrating a day early, friends and family surprised Glasser with a birthday party complete with cake, ice cream, balloons and proclamations Friday afternoon at her Seashore Housing residence in Galloway.

“I’ve had so many lives in my 100 years,” Glasser said in a news release from Seashore Housing. “It’s incredible to look back on it all.”

Glasser's house is filled with mementos from her past, including her self-made paintings, sculptures, drawings and memories.

Born on Jan. 22, 1922, in Philadelphia, Glasser was an only child. She was raised by her single mother, who made a living as an actress until she died when Glasser was 11.

6:38 +10 Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors Lessie Benningfield "Mother" Randle, 106, and Viola "Mother" Fletcher, 107, were the guests of honor at the opening of an exhibit in their honor Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two family friends who were supposed to look after Glasser took her late mother's acting money and ran away, according to the release.

Glasser attended Moore College of Art, where she studied photography at a time when women were rarely seen in the field.