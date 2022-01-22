Seashore Housing resident celebrates 100th birthday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — According to the 2010 U.S. Census, there were 53,364 Americans at the time older than 100. Of those, 1,769 lived in New Jersey.
Ten years later, Lorraine Glasser has joined their ranks.
Celebrating a day early, friends and family surprised Glasser with a birthday party complete with cake, ice cream, balloons and proclamations Friday afternoon at her Seashore Housing residence in Galloway.
“I’ve had so many lives in my 100 years,” Glasser said in a news release from Seashore Housing. “It’s incredible to look back on it all.”
Glasser's house is filled with mementos from her past, including her self-made paintings, sculptures, drawings and memories.
Born on Jan. 22, 1922, in Philadelphia, Glasser was an only child. She was raised by her single mother, who made a living as an actress until she died when Glasser was 11.
The two family friends who were supposed to look after Glasser took her late mother's acting money and ran away, according to the release.
Glasser attended Moore College of Art, where she studied photography at a time when women were rarely seen in the field.
She met her husband Paul and had three kids. Her daughter Margo became an arbitrator, her other daughter Shelah became a scientist and her son, Barry, is a doctor.
After 56 years with her husband, Paul died 10 years ago. Glasser has lived at Seashore Housing ever since.
Glasser said people don't realize how old she is, attributing her long life to good health.
“I am a health fiend," Glasser said in the release. "I still exercise. I walk all the time. I keep busy."
Glasser volunteers every week at Seashore Housing by making calls to people in the community who are homebound. She also stays busy by checking in on her three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Her advice to people wanting to live their "best lives": “Be comfortable in what you choose, but don’t be afraid to try something new. After all, life is a great adventure.”
