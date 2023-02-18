GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center recently took part in the Better Together program, where residents team up with teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies for fun projects.
During the February gathering, residents and teens were paired up to create individual six-word memoirs, a creative project from SixWordMemoirs.com.
Both participants had to sum up their life story in exactly six words.
The residents and teens had fun collaborating to create their individual stories.
Better Together is a program of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and Seashore Gardens Living Center. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
