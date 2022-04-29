Seashore Gardens residents create planters

Residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township made seed-inspired planters for Earth Day and planted edible flowers in their most recent Eldergrow program April 13. Eldergrow educator Mikkele Lawless helped residents enter an Earth Day contest by making planters decorated with a collage of garden-inspired images. Residents then planted nasturtium seeds that will grow into edible flowers. The planters were then displayed in a group on a handmade hanger frame.
NEIGHBORS
