Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township hosted a Memorial Day barbecue for residents. Prepared by the staff at the center, residents ate hamburgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob and dessert outdoors. Residents also said goodbye to longtime staff member Rita, who retired at the end of May.
For more information about Seashore Gardens, visit seashoregardens.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.