GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center on Jimmie Leeds Road not far from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, is being acquired by Atlas Healthcare Group, the facility's management said on Monday.

Citing fiscal challenges, the Seashore Gardens' Board of Directors agreed to sell the nonprofit senior living home to the Lakewood-based company, management said in a news release.

A price was not listed for the transaction.

Seashore Gardens is a 125,00 square-foot living center said to be guided by Jewish "tradition, law and charity," devoted to providing assisting living to the local community.

“Simply put, a single home provider, such as ours, doesn’t have the long-term resources to weather this perfect storm,” Martin H. Klein, president and CEO of Seashore Gardens Living Center, said in a statement. “We decided the best option for our residents and staff was to transfer ownership to an organization with the scale and resources to uphold the high standards for which we are known.”

The facility's decision was made amid a shortfall in revenue, something management ties to additional costs of protecting tenants and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic while revenue dropped amid fewer people staying in assisted living.

Constant staffing shortages also have restricted the number of residents for which Seashore Gardens can care, leading to another source of revenue decline.

These trends, Seashore Gardens say, are being seen around the country.

“We are looking forward to working with Atlas Healthcare Group and know this will provide a bright future for our residents and staff,” said Alysia Price, executive director of Seashore Gardens Living Center.

Atlas Healthcare owns and operates 11 facilities in New Jersey, and labels itself as a patient-centered organization that includes in its mission to provide health services in an environment that respects Jewish values, traditions, and lifestyles.

The company on Monday committed itself to Seashore Garden's residents and their families.

“As the owner/operator of Atlas Healthcare, we are committed to providing the same high quality of care for which Seashore Gardens has been known all these years,” said Atlas Healthcare CEO Phil Bak.

The living center was operated by the Seashore Gardens Foundation. It will continue operating as a separate entity from the Foundation, management said.

The Foundation is not included in the sale.

The Foundation, management said, prioritizes Alzheimer’s and dementia services and outreach, intergenerational programs, education and resources for caregivers and elder care professionals. It plans to be involved with the facility after the sale, providing programming and services without its current restrictions and regulations.

“We have a rich history in Jewish philanthropy and enriching elder lives,” said Rich Cohen, president of Seashore Gardens Foundation. “We will continue that legacy in this next chapter of our storied history. The Foundation will be expanding to serve the elder community at large."