ATLANTIC CITY — Changes underway at a local elder-care organization have not interrupted a tradition of fundraising for those in need.

The Seashore Gardens Foundation hosted its 13th annual 5K & Health Walk at the Atlantic City Boardwalk last week. About 300 people gathered to raise money in what is the primary fundraising event for the Seashore Gardens Foundation Alzheimer’s disease and dementia treatment programs.

It was the foundation’s first 5K race since the announcement of the sale of the Seashore Garden Living Center in Galloway Township last month. The foundation is continuing as an independent entity, with leaders saying the 5K demonstrates its continued commitment to community members in need.

“As the first event since the sale of Seashore Gardens Living Center was announced, the tremendous support that we received reinforces the important role that the Foundation will continue to provide in our community,” Seashore Gardens Foundation Board member Janice Cambron said in a news release.

The event, which took place on April 16, featured nearly 300 participants taking to the Boardwalk for the 5K as well as a 1-mile family run and walk. Robin Stoloff, a local fitness podcast host, served as mistress of ceremonies; and Miss Shore Resort Molly Marie Pugliese sang the national anthem.

The 5K Run & Health Walk started and finished at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus. Brian Jackson, the chief operation officer for the Stockton Atlantic City campus, discussed the university’s longstanding relationship with Seashore Gardens, according to the news release, and university students, staff and administrators numbered among the participants.

The runners and walkers gathered in teams, many of which were assembled in honor of their loved ones.

Betsey Ford-Ochs ran for Team Run Ford Strong in honor of her mother. She came to the run with her husband, Rob, and her children, 3-year-old Charlie and 9-month-old Julia. In the news release, Betsey Ford-Ochs reflected on the trials people face caring for ill family members and the crucial support provided by organization like Seashore Gardens.

“It’s such a scary, taxing journey,” she said. “It never happens at a good time. All of a sudden, you’re hit with this terrifying chapter where the people you love are sick and you don’t know how to care for them, and they may not want to be cared for. My parents needed care that I couldn’t provide. If not for Seashore Gardens, I don’t know where we would be.”

Plenty of help

Several groups of health care providers organized teams for the event. The Atlantic/Cape May County subchapter of the Philippine Nurses Association of New Jersey had about a dozen participants from several South Jersey hospitals. Dee Kassis brought out friends and family for the first year for Team Naz in honor of her mother who is a resident at the Seashore Garden Living Center. The staff of Encore Rehabilitation, which has provide rehabilitation services to the Seashore Garden Living Center, formed the team Rehab Heart and Sole.

A host of organizations offered support for the event. Scott Brown, of presenting sponsor Scott Brown Insurance Agency, spoke about the unique toll that dementia has on families and explained why he felt compelled to support efforts to fund treatment. According to the news release, Brown volunteered to serve on an organizing committee for the event along with Jackson, of Stockton, and several others.

“This family of diseases is particularly challenging not only to the residents (of assisted-living facilities) but to those who love them,” Brown said. “We run and we walk to ensure that those battling Alzheimer’s and dementia continue to have those programs that make a real difference in their quality of life.”

Seashore Gardens Living Center is a 125,000 square-foot assisted-living facility in Galloway with 151 skilled nursing beds and 40 assisted-living beds. It offers short and long-term nursing care, respite care as well as care for Alzheimer’s and full rehabilitation services. It has operated according to Jewish “tradition, law and charity” with a commitment to provided assisting-living services to the local community.

Proceeds from the 5K & Health Walk will fund important features of the Seashore Gardens program, including horticultural therapy classes for the Golden Sunflowers, the garden group for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia at the living center; and to its Music & Memory program. Frank and Jayne Marascio said those programs had made a significant impact on their mother, in whose honor they were participating at the April 16 event.

“Hearing of her Wednesday gardening experiences and seeing the Sunday circle group, with residents talking about past and present topics, is so heartwarming,” Frank Marascio said. “With the help of the Foundation, we can continue these wonderful activities and other intangibles that makes Seashore Gardens the absolute best.”

Ownership change

Atlas Healthcare Group, of Lakewood, is set to acquire the nonprofit Seashore Gardens Living Center under an agreement reached between the two organizations, announced in a March 27 news release. The Seashore Gardens Board of Director decided on the sale as it grappled with deepening financial challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the number of patient admissions; rising costs of care related to preventing coronavirus infection; and staffing shortages. The group also cited a trend in which reimbursements from government health insurance programs have fallen short of rising expenses and ultimately steered people away from advanced living homes.

The acquisition is part of a trend in South Jersey that has seen to the consolidation of health care organizations. In December, Inspira Health completed its acquisition of Salem Medical Center; and Cape Regional Health System, a relatively small health care provider based in Cape May County, announced its intent to merge with Cooper University Health Care.

The Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation agreed in September to have Select Medical acquire its licensed beds and AtlantiCare to acquire its facility in Galloway. Leadership from Bacharach cited similar reasons as Seashore Gardens, cites on costs of care; managed health insurance programs that divert patients from rehabilitation hospitals to lower-levels of care; and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bacharach Hospital Foundation is set to continue to operate as a separate entity after the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation closes.

Seashore Gardens Foundation likewise was not included in the sale and will continue operating as a separate entity from the living center. It is set to continue its mission, which prioritizes Alzheimer’s and dementia services and outreach, intergenerational programs, education and resources for caregivers and elder care professionals. The foundation plans to be involved with the facility after the sale. The news release about the acquisition indicated that the foundation could continue to provide programming at what has been the Seashore Gardens facility.

The importance of the services Seashore Gardens offers to health care providers was evident at the April 16 5K.

“We work with residents who have Alzheimer’s and dementia every day, with physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy,” said Nicole Goodson, the director of rehabilitation for Seashore Gardens Living Center. “This is not just a job for us. We’re one big family. We care about our residents and this is a way that we can offer that support.”

Stephen Augustyn, of Ventnor, finished first in the 5K among male runners in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. Grace Napoli, of Pompton Lakes, Passaic County, was the first-place female runner in 21:50.