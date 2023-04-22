ATLANTIC CITY — Close to 300 people took to the Boardwalk Sunday to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
The 13th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk, hosted by the Seashore Gardens Foundation, raised funds for the foundation’s Alzheimer’s and dementia programs.
“As the first event since the sale of Seashore Gardens Living Center (in Galloway Township) was announced, the tremendous support that we received reinforces the important role that the foundation will continue to provide in our community,” board member Janice Cambron said. “As proceeds continue to come in, we are pleased to report that we have netted over $17,000.”
The Run & Health Walk began and finished at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus. Funds raised will go toward horticultural therapy classes for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia at Seashore Gardens and to a music and memory program, also at the center.
For more information about the Seashore Gardens Foundation, email dangios@seashoregardens.org.
