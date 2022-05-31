Search underway for swimmer off Wildwood beach

WILDWOOD — Rescuers were searching the water off Andrews Avenue on Tuesday night, near the Wildwoods Convention Center, after a swimmer was reported missing.

Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said the Wildwood Fire Department had lead on the operation, which was still underway late Tuesday. A firefighter with the department said he did not have any information to release as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying the fire chief was still on the beach.

The Coast Guard also responded. According to Petty Officer Darryl Davis at the Coast Guard station in Cape May, the initial call came in about a missing swimmer at 4:32 p.m. The Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and a response boat.

WPVI-TV 6 in Philadelphia reported that three swimmers had been rescued, and that the search continued for another. The search continued for hours, according to the report, and images showed multiple boats searching the water close to shore, as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovered overhead.

State and local police, along with firefighters from several communities and civilian boat owners, participated in the search.

No details were immediately available about the missing swimmer.

Stocks said Tuesday that the lifeguards are not yet on duty full time for the summer. He asked people to swim only in front of a lifeguard — a call echoed by lifeguards throughout the shore.

But with a scorching hot day Tuesday, some were in the water.

Water rescues are common along the beach. For instance, over Memorial Day weekend, Ocean City lifeguards reported 41 water rescues throughout the city, including four that took place after guards went off duty.

Before Ocean City guards started for the year, lifeguards pulled three young people from the water near 10th Street. Officials say they were caught in a rip current. A 12-year-old from Mays Landing was hospitalized after being pulled in.

In that instance, guards swam to the rescue of two swimmers and then spotted a shirt in the waves. They signaled to the personal watercraft operator, who reached the third swimmer, who was submerged.

Ocean City Fire Department personnel launched a second watercraft to assist in the rescue of the submerged boy.

Fire, Beach Patrol and police responders performed multiple rounds of CPR on the submerged victim before he was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Officials said the boy was breathing on his own but was unresponsive. He was later transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

