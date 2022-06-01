Search suspended for missing swimmer in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — After about 90 minutes searching the ocean waters near the Wildwood beach on Tuesday night, officials called off the search for a missing swimmer just before 6 p.m.

“We’re in recovery mode right now,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.

The fire department led the rescue efforts. The Wildwood Beach Patrol had lifeguards in stands over the Memorial Day weekend, but will not have guarded beaches on weekdays until June 13.

The fire department responded to a call for swimmers in trouble on Tuesday afternoon. Troiano said firefighters with paddleboards were able to bring in two men from the water.

One was about 200 yards from the beach, the other, 125 yards out, Troiano said. When both men were back on the beach, they told rescuers about a third swimmer who was missing.

“We never had a visual on this person,” Troiano said. They had a description, a young man in his early 20s.

The fire company launched an extensive search, which included helicopters from the State Police and the Coast Guard, rescue boats from both agencies and a response boat from the North Wildwood Fire Company. Troiano said a boat from Sea Tow also responded.

At one point, Coast Guard swimmers entered the water as part of the search, but did not find anything.

“At some point, it transitions from a search and rescue to a recovery operation,” said Steve Stocks, Wildwood’s Beach Patrol Chief. He was not in the area at the rescue, but on Wednesday morning, reiterated calls for people to only swim in front of an on-duty lifeguard.

He said ocean swimming is different from other environments, including powerful currents that can carry even the strongest swimmer far from shore. Wildwood welcomes visitors from around the country and visitors and workers from around the world, he said, and many may not be familiar with the rip currents of the Atlantic.

Troiano said the two other swimmers and the missing swimmer’s girlfriend on the beach were certain he was in the water. He said the missing swimmer and the others were visiting Wildwood from out of the area, but said he would not release a name or other information as of Wednesday morning.

This morning, the beach was quiet, he said, without the rescue crews, boats or helicopters of the night before combing the waves.

“It’s kind of a waiting game right now, unfortunately,” Troiano said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

