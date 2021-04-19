 Skip to main content
Search still on for missing Reading, Pa. teen last seen in Atlantic City
Search still on for missing Reading, Pa. teen last seen in Atlantic City

The AWARE Foundation is reigniting a call for help to locating a missing teenager from Reading, Pennsylvania last seen in Atlantic City in the fall.

On Sunday, AWARE, a nonprofit based in Virginia dedicated to sharing information on the missing, endangered or murdered, posted a flyer with information about Neilina “Nelly” Tolentino, 15, who has been missing since May 26.

According to the flyer, Tolentino was last seen in Atlantic City in November 2020. She has also been seen in Vineland in June 2020.

The girl has brown hair and brown eyes, stand 5-feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the flyer states.

"We believe Nelly is with an unknown adult male and she may be in extreme dangers," the flyer reads. "You have any information, call 9-1-1."

Tolentino's case is on file with police in Reading, as well as Absecon and Galloway Township and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

Officials asked anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to call Reading police at 610-655-6116, reporting reference number 2020-21119.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

