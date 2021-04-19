Search still on for missing Pennsylvania teen last seen in Atlantic City

The AWARE Foundation is reigniting a call for help locating a missing teenager from Reading, Pennsylvania, last seen in Atlantic City in the fall.
On Sunday, AWARE, a Virginia nonprofit that shares information on the missing, endangered or murdered, posted a flyer with information about Neilina “Nelly” Tolentino, 15, who has been missing since May 26.
According to the flyer, Tolentino was last seen in Atlantic City in November. She also was seen in Vineland in June.
The girl has brown hair and eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds, the flyer states.
"We believe Nelly is with an unknown adult male and she may be in extreme danger," the flyer states.
Tolentino's case is on file with police in Reading, Absecon and Galloway Township and with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System
Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts can call Reading police at 610-655-6116, using reporting reference number 2020-21119.
