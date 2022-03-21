Search for missing Philadelphia woman last seen in Atlantic County continues

PHILADELPHIA — City police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a city woman, who was last seen at an Atlantic County Wawa earlier this month.

Destiny Sanith, 27, has been missing since March 3, city police said.

Sanith was last seen at her home in the 2600 block of McKean Street, in Philadelphia, at about 2:30 p.m. She was on her way to a friend's house in Southwest Philadelphia but never arrived, police said.

State Police search for missing 27-year-old woman last seen at Folsom Wawa TRENTON — State Police are calling on the public to help them find a missing Philadelphia wo…

The following day, Sanith's vehicle was located in Folsom unattended, police said.

New Jersey State Police reported last week that Sanith was last seen at Wawa in the borough.

Sanith is described as being 5-feet, 2-inches. She weighs about 170 pounds, has brown eyes, wavy short-brown hair, and has a Virgo sign tattooed on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Sanith’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives, at 215-686-3013, or call 911.

