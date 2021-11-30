 Skip to main content
Search for missing Stafford Township couple continues
Search for missing Stafford Township couple continues

Gary and Lorraine Parker

Stafford Township police have been searching since last week for Gary and Lorraine Parker.

 Stafford Township Police Department, provided

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The investigation continues into the disappearance of a township couple who have been missing for a week, police said Tuesday.

Gary and Lorraine Parker were last seen Nov. 23 after venturing through the Pine Barrens.

Investigators conducted a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road in Barnegat and Stafford townships Nov. 24. Authorities managed to locate their ATV and a shotgun belonging to them, police said. 

“We have completed our search of this area, which has included an extensive grid search by foot, ATVs, K-9 dogs, drones and air support,” police said last week, adding the Parkers have not been found.

Stafford detectives and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the case.

Anyone with information on the Parkers' disappearance can call police at 609-597-8581 or Stafford Detective Sgt. Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189, ext. 8440.

