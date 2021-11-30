Search for missing Stafford Township couple continues

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The investigation continues into the disappearance of a township couple who have been missing for a week, police said Tuesday.
Gary and Lorraine Parker were last seen Nov. 23 after venturing through the Pine Barrens.
Investigators conducted a search-and-rescue operation in the wooded area near Route 539 and Warren Grove Road in Barnegat and Stafford townships Nov. 24. Authorities managed to locate their ATV and a shotgun belonging to them, police said.
“We have completed our search of this area, which has included an extensive grid search by foot, ATVs, K-9 dogs, drones and air support,” police said last week, adding the Parkers have not been found.
Stafford detectives and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are handling the case.
Anyone with information on the Parkers' disappearance can call police at 609-597-8581 or Stafford Detective Sgt. Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189, ext. 8440.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Eric Conklin
