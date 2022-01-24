Search continues for missing Egg Harbor Township man last seen near Pleasantville strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, was last seen leaving the Centerfolds strip club, in the 200 block of E. Delilah Road, heading east on that road, towards Atlantic City, police said.
Helicopters and dogs will continue to search the area this afternoon, police said.
Mayren-Guzman is described as Hispanic, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Jordan hoodie and grey pants.
He also has ear piercings and birthmarks on his nose and forehead, police said.
Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, of Pleasantville, said the 19-year-old was with several friends before he went missing.
Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered the club while the others stayed outside in their car.
The friend returned to the car, but Mayren-Guzman didn't, Lugos said.
The group tried contacting Mayren-Guzman between 2:30-3:30 a.m. but were unable to locate him. No one inside saw Mayren-Guzman when the friends asked, but one of the employees discovered his cell phone, Lugos said.
The friends later reported him missing after looking for him for two hours, Lugos added.
Anyone who has seen Mayren-Guzman or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Pleasantville police, at 609-641-6100, or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
Anonymous tips can be sent through the city police website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers, at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.