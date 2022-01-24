Search continues for missing Egg Harbor Township man last seen near Pleasantville strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.

Irving Mayren-Guzman, 19, was last seen leaving the Centerfolds strip club, in the 200 block of E. Delilah Road, heading east on that road, towards Atlantic City, police said.

Helicopters and dogs will continue to search the area this afternoon, police said.

Mayren-Guzman is described as Hispanic, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Jordan hoodie and grey pants.

He also has ear piercings and birthmarks on his nose and forehead, police said.

Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos, of Pleasantville, said the 19-year-old was with several friends before he went missing.

Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered the club while the others stayed outside in their car.