Seal Isle City officials call for food, toy donations for annual holiday drive
Toy Drive 1

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive is now accepting donations of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and gift cards, which will be delivered to needy families prior to Christmas Day.  Shown in 2019 are Mayor Desiderio (on bicycle) and some of the “elves” who helped make last year’s drive a success. 

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials on Wednesday called for donations for the city mayor’s 28th annual holiday toy and food drive.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio “and his ‘elves’ are now accepting donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items, which will be delivered to families in need prior to Christmas Day,” according to a news release from the city.

“Please help us as we help others make the most of the holiday season – and make a donation to our annual drive,” Desiderio said.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations, including:

  • Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave.
  • 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave.
  • Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave.
  • Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave.
  • KIX Package Goods on 63rd St.
  • City Hall lobby, 233 JFK Blvd.

In addition to toys and food, officials said gift cards and items for older children will be greatly appreciated.

Monetary donations are also welcomed, according to the release. They can be mailed directly to the mayor’s office at City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243, making checks payable to “Mayor’s Toy & Food Drive.”  The last day to donate is Dec. 15.

For more information about the drive, call 263-4461, extension 1245.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

