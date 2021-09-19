Seafood Fest moves into cozy new Downbeach home

Steve Klapy, 57, of the Dorothy section of Weymouth Township, was there Sunday with his son's girlfriend, Holly Brady, who is originally from St. Petersburg, Florida. Klapy has been to both Bader Field and Showboat for the festival and wished there was room for more vendors and more offerings like in past years.

"You know what I'm really missing? It's the T-shirts. The Seafood Fest T-shirts and samples," Klapy said.

Brady definitely agreed on the samples.

"Kind of like at Beer Fest. Have at each truck one plate of a sample instead of having to buy each separate meal," said Brady, 30. "But the selection is good, and the food here is really good."

Patrick Deely, a sales representative for Hank Sauce in Sea Isle City, was happy to see so many people out enjoying themselves on the sunny Sunday afternoon. Deely, who worked the festival when it was at Bader Field but for a different company in previous years, said it feels like the community is more involved in this year's event than ever before.

"It feels small, it feels more intimate, but it also feels more localized,' said Deely, 36, of Somers Point. "There's more of the community represented between the restaurants in Atlantic County and Cape May County, as well as the local beer scene.