Sea Isle to honor 13 military members killed at Kabul Airport in 'Shine For Our Bravest' ceremony

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City will honor the 13 United States service members killed last month in a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, with a ceremony 9 p.m. Saturday on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard.

During the event, “Shine For Our Bravest,” the names of the 13 military personnel who were killed will be read aloud. At about 9:15 p.m., fire sirens will be sound and everyone will be asked to observe a moment of silence while shining the light of their cell phones — or other devices such as flashlights.

“My wife and I were discussing the bombing with friends, when we decided that our community should make a grand gesture to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Jim White, a resident who came up with the idea. “So, we spoke with Mayor [Leonard] Desiderio and got his blessing, and then we worked with the VFW and our local first responders to make this event happen.”

Residents and visitors who are not able to attend are also asked to shine a light at 9:15 p.m. wherever they are.

VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd said the post was happy to work with the Whites to make it happen.