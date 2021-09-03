Sea Isle to honor 13 military members killed at Kabul Airport in 'Shine For Our Bravest' ceremony

SEA ISLE CITY — Sea Isle City will honor the 13 United States service members killed last month in a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, with a ceremony 9 p.m. Saturday on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard.
During the event, “Shine For Our Bravest,” the names of the 13 military personnel who were killed will be read aloud. At about 9:15 p.m., fire sirens will be sound and everyone will be asked to observe a moment of silence while shining the light of their cell phones — or other devices such as flashlights.
“My wife and I were discussing the bombing with friends, when we decided that our community should make a grand gesture to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Jim White, a resident who came up with the idea. “So, we spoke with Mayor [Leonard] Desiderio and got his blessing, and then we worked with the VFW and our local first responders to make this event happen.”
Residents and visitors who are not able to attend are also asked to shine a light at 9:15 p.m. wherever they are.
VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd said the post was happy to work with the Whites to make it happen.
Pastor Melissa Doyle-Waid, from Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, is providing the sound system and a vocalist to sing the National Anthem. There will also be bag-pipe music played.
“To show respect for the solemn nature of this event, Sea Isle City’s Saturday night concert at the Excursion Park Band Shell will end by 9 p.m. in order to provide an appropriate atmosphere and allow audience members to participate,” said Katherine Custer, Director of Community Services.
For more information about events taking place in Sea Isle City, call the City’s Division of Tourism at 609-263-8687 or go to VISITSICNJ.com/.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.