Sea Isle eases pet restriction on beaches

Sea Isle City visitors will have another month-and-a-half to bring their pets onto the beaches this spring and summer.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a news release Tuesday that the city has reached an agreement with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shorten the pet prohibition window on the 20th-93rd Street beaches.
Previously prohibiting pets on beaches from 1st to 93rd streets beginning March 15 through Sept. 30, the city will now allow pets on the 20th-93rd Street beaches until May 1.
"I’m grateful to the DEP for exercising common sense in easing the restrictions on pets for the majority of our beaches, to allow them to continue to use that environment until May 1," he said in the release. "Yesterday, I directed city staff to ensure that this change to our beach restrictions is noted on our website and media outlets."
The 1st-20th Street beaches will remain prohibited for pets on March 15 as they are deemed protected areas, Desiderio said.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.