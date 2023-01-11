Sea Isle City VFW recognizes winners of Patriot’s Pen competition

SEA ISLE CITY — Three Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School students were recently honored by VFW Post 1963 for their participation in the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen Program. Representatives from Post 1963 presented awards to the students during a ceremony in Bishop McHugh's gymnasium.

The Patriot's Pen program is a nationwide youth writing competition for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. This year's theme was “My pledge to our veterans.” Winners are chosen by a committee consisting of VFW, Auxiliary and community members, who do not know in advance the names of the students. First-place winners advance to the district levels, and then possibly even to state and national competitions.

The third-place prize of $50 went to sixth-grader Nora McMahon, of Ocean View.

The second-place prize of $100 went to eighth-grader Kimberly Velasco, of Woodbine.

The first-place prize of $200 went to sixth-grader Quinn Laricks, of Sea Isle.

After she received her award, Quinn was asked to read her essay aloud to the audience, which included the entire student body, faculty members and numerous family members.

“I pledge to honor the flag and our military,” Quinn said. “I will always respect the lost soldiers or any fallen people in the military. What they sacrifice for our country is beyond belief. They truly are heroes, and without them, I wouldn’t be the same young and fortunate girl I am today."

To learn more about VFW Post 1963 and its Auxiliary, visit vfwpost1963.com.