SEA ISLE CITY — Members and veterans with VFW Post 1963 recently held two swearing in ceremonies for new officers.
The members of VFW Auxiliary 1963 swore in Peggy Moore as their new president May 8, and one week later on May 15, the veterans of VFW Post 1963 gathered to swear in officers, including new Commander Joe McLenaghan.
Moore is a retired school nurse and a member of the post's auxiliary since 2019. McLenaghan is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War as a flight engineer onboard a Chinook helicopter.
Both the veteran and auxiliary officers will officially take their positions following a statewide VFW Convention in Wildwood in June. For more information, visit vfwpost1963.com or vfwauxiliary1963.com.
