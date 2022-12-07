Sea Isle City VFW hosts Appreciation Dinner

SEA ISLE CITY — Members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary hosted their annual Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 21 to thank the organization’s veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made for their country.
The evening’s blessing was given by auxiliary member Mellissa Doyle-Waid, pastor of Sea Isle City United Methodist Church. Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd welcomed the veterans and thanked them for their service.
The dinner included a variety of homemade dishes prepared by the auxiliary members and served to the veterans by members of Boy Scout Troop 76. Following dinner, Brownies from Girl Scout Troop 41012 handed each veteran homemade sweets.
