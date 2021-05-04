Sea Isle City to use parking app for parking fees this summer

SEA ISLE CITY — The city's Police Department has partnered with a mobile parking app to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices.

From May 15 through Labor Day — the period during which parking fees are required at designated parking spaces throughout the city — the ParkMobile app will be available at about 900 parking spaces.

Motorists can still use parking kiosks the city implemented a few years ago. The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

“The ParkMobile app is very user-friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices,” police Chief Thomas McQuillen said in a news release.

Other New Jersey towns that use ParkMobile as a means to charge for parking include North Wildwood, Asbury Park, Jersey City and Newark. B&B Parking in Atlantic City also contracts with ParkMobile.

Contact CJ Fairfield 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.