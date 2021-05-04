Sea Isle City to use parking app for parking fees this summer

SEA ISLE CITY — The city's Police Department has partnered with a mobile parking app to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices.
From May 15 through Labor Day — the period during which parking fees are required at designated parking spaces throughout the city — the ParkMobile app will be available at about 900 parking spaces.
Motorists can still use parking kiosks the city implemented a few years ago. The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.
“The ParkMobile app is very user-friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices,” police Chief Thomas McQuillen said in a news release.
Other New Jersey towns that use ParkMobile as a means to charge for parking include North Wildwood, Asbury Park, Jersey City and Newark. B&B Parking in Atlantic City also contracts with ParkMobile.
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.