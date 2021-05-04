 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City to use parking app for parking fees this summer
ParkMobile

Drivers in Sea Isle city can now pay for parking on ParkMobile. 

SEA ISLE CITY — The city's Police Department has partnered with a mobile parking app to enable residents and visitors to pay for parking fees on their mobile devices.

From May 15 through Labor Day — the period during which parking fees are required at designated parking spaces throughout the city — the ParkMobile app will be available at about 900 parking spaces.

Motorists can still use parking kiosks the city implemented a few years ago. The ParkMobile app is available for both iPhone and Android devices. 

“The ParkMobile app is very user-friendly, convenient to download and use, offers an alternative to paying at a kiosk and allows customers to add more time to their meters with the simple touch of their phones or smart devices,” police Chief Thomas McQuillen said in a news release.

Other New Jersey towns that use ParkMobile as a means to charge for parking include North Wildwood, Asbury Park, Jersey City and Newark. B&B Parking in Atlantic City also contracts with ParkMobile.

