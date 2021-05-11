Sea Isle City to reopen city buildings May 24

SEA ISLE CITY — City buildings will reopen to the public May 24, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Tuesday.
Desiderio said social distancing and mask wearing will still be required.
"But all things considered, we are definitely moving in the right direction," Desiderio said in a news release, adding as of Monday there were no active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Tuesday's City Council agenda included a resolution authorizing award of a contract to proceed with all summer concerts, Desiderio said. Newly built pickleball courts also should be ready by Memorial Day weekend.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
