Sea Isle City to introduce budget that would add pickleball courts, new community center

SEA ISLE CITY—In his State of the City speech on Feb. 2, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the city's budget the could add seven pickleball courts and a new community center to the city.

The budget will be formally introduced by City Council at its Feb. 23 meeting.

Seven new pickleball courts are being proposed near the marina at 42nd Place and the bay, giving the city a total of 11 pickleball courts. Currently the city has four courts on West Jersey Avenue.

Another large project is the construction of a new community center, which Desiderio said would cost between $15 million and $18 million and would be paid off through bonds over a number of years. The proposed community center would be at the site of the former school, in the 4500 block of Park Road. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city used the former school's gymnasium for community center activities.

The city is in the planning and design stages for the proposed center and plans will be presented to the public next month, Desiderio said.