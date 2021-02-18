Sea Isle City to introduce budget that would add pickleball courts, new community center

SEA ISLE CITY—In his State of the City speech on Feb. 2, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the city's budget the could add seven pickleball courts and a new community center to the city.
The budget will be formally introduced by City Council at its Feb. 23 meeting.
Seven new pickleball courts are being proposed near the marina at 42nd Place and the bay, giving the city a total of 11 pickleball courts. Currently the city has four courts on West Jersey Avenue.
Another large project is the construction of a new community center, which Desiderio said would cost between $15 million and $18 million and would be paid off through bonds over a number of years. The proposed community center would be at the site of the former school, in the 4500 block of Park Road. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city used the former school's gymnasium for community center activities.
The city is in the planning and design stages for the proposed center and plans will be presented to the public next month, Desiderio said.
"We still have work to do before we move forward with construction documents," Desiderio said in his speech. "The contract for that next phase of architecture and engineering must be approved by council, but I’m confident that we’re on the right track with this facility. I’m confident from the meetings we’ve had to date and from the feedback I’ve gotten that this is a facility that the public wants and that the city needs in order to deliver the best community services for our residents."
The city is also nearing completion of a new fishing pier and kayak launch facility, which will be ready to open this spring, between 59th and 63rd Streets and Central Avenue.
Some ongoing projects in the city include a utility reconstruction program and lagoon dredging. The city is also working to add a pump station that will serve the drainage area between 44th and 47th Streets and a relief storm sewer on 40th Street.
The $18 million proposed budget would include a slight tax rate increase. For an average household, property taxes would go up $15 a year, Desiderio said. He hopes to see the budget pass in about a month.
"I think this a very good budget following a very difficult year," he said.
