 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sea Isle City to introduce budget that would add pickleball courts, new community center
0 comments

Sea Isle City to introduce budget that would add pickleball courts, new community center

{{featured_button_text}}

SEA ISLE CITY—In his State of the City speech on Feb. 2, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the city's budget the could add seven pickleball courts and a new community center to the city.

The budget will be formally introduced by City Council at its Feb. 23 meeting.

Seven new pickleball courts are being proposed near the marina at 42nd Place and the bay, giving the city a total of 11 pickleball courts. Currently the city has four courts on West Jersey Avenue.

Another large project is the construction of a new community center, which Desiderio said would cost between $15 million and $18 million and would be paid off through bonds over a number of years. The proposed community center would be at the site of the former school, in the 4500 block of Park Road. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city used the former school's gymnasium for community center activities.

The city is in the planning and design stages for the proposed center and plans will be presented to the public next month, Desiderio said.

"We still have work to do before we move forward with construction documents," Desiderio said in his speech. "The contract for that next phase of architecture and engineering must be approved by council, but I’m confident that we’re on the right track with this facility. I’m confident from the meetings we’ve had to date and from the feedback I’ve gotten that this is a facility that the public wants and that the city needs in order to deliver the best community services for our residents."

The city is also nearing completion of a new fishing pier and kayak launch facility, which will be ready to open this spring, between 59th and 63rd Streets and Central Avenue.

Some ongoing projects in the city include a utility reconstruction program and lagoon dredging. The city is also working to add a pump station that will serve the drainage area between 44th and 47th Streets and a relief storm sewer on 40th Street.

The $18 million proposed budget would include a slight tax rate increase. For an average household, property taxes would go up $15 a year, Desiderio said. He hopes to see the budget pass in about a month.

"I think this a very good budget following a very difficult year," he said.

CONTACT CJ FAIRFIELD:

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the new COVID variants more deadly?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News