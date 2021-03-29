Sea Isle City to honor Vietnam Veterans Monday at 11 a.m.

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials will honor veterans of the Vietnam War Monday morning and are asking city residents to do the same.
In observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, at 11 a.m. on Monday, the city's fire sirens will sound and the people of Sea Isle City are asked to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the men and women who served in the Vietnam war.
“We are doing this to show respect for all Vietnam veterans who served our nation and often have been overlooked,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Many veterans who served in the Vietnam War were not properly recognized - or worse, were treated with disrespect - when they came home from serving in Southeast Asia; and so we ask everyone to please observe a moment of silence for them on Monday at 11:00 am.”
