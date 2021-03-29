 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City to honor Vietnam Veterans Monday at 11 a.m.
Sea Isle City Veterans War Memorial

Speaking in front of the Sea Isle City Veterans All War Memorial in Landis and JFK Boulevard, Charles Haines, commander of VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle City, (front left) along with the post junior and senior vice presidents John Orlowski (right) and Tim Mac Leer (back left) and Sea Isle City mayor Lenny Desiderio, talk about the importance of veteran war memorials, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Tuesday May 15, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials will honor veterans of the Vietnam War Monday morning and are asking city residents to do the same.

In observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, at 11 a.m. on Monday, the city's fire sirens will sound and the people of Sea Isle City are asked to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the men and women who served in the Vietnam war.

“We are doing this to show respect for all Vietnam veterans who served our nation and often have been overlooked,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Many veterans who served in the Vietnam War were not properly recognized - or worse, were treated with disrespect - when they came home from serving in Southeast Asia; and so we ask everyone to please observe a moment of silence for them on Monday at 11:00 am.”

