Sea Isle City to hold town hall meeting on proposed community center

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials will present plans for and take questions on a proposed community center Saturday.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Welcome Center's Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. and is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Support Local Journalism
During the meeting, city officials will review the initial plans and proposed space needed for the facility, which would occupy the site of a former school at 4501 Park Road. They also will discuss how the costs will affect property taxes.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio has said the community center would cost $15 million to $18 million to build, financed through bonds over a number of years.
"We are extremely confident we can build our future Community Center in a fiscally responsible manner and simultaneously achieve other important municipal goals, including making improvements to our city’s infrastructure and addressing flood mitigation," Desiderio said in a newsletter to residents.
For more information on the meeting, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jacob Henderson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.