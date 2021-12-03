 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City to hold town hall meeting on proposed community center
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

Sea Isle City held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday evening. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials will present plans for and take questions on a proposed community center Saturday.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Welcome Center's Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd. and is open to the public. It also will be livestreamed on Facebook.

During the meeting, city officials will review the initial plans and proposed space needed for the facility, which would occupy the site of a former school at 4501 Park Road. They also will discuss how the costs will affect property taxes.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio has said the community center would cost $15 million to $18 million to build, financed through bonds over a number of years.

"We are extremely confident we can build our future Community Center in a fiscally responsible manner and simultaneously achieve other important municipal goals, including making improvements to our city’s infrastructure and addressing flood mitigation," Desiderio said in a newsletter to residents.

For more information on the meeting, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.

