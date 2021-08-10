Sea Isle City takes on crowds of summer youth

SEA ISLE CITY — Increased police presence, new rules for beach access, a call for new restrictions imposed by businesses are part of a late-summer response to youthful crowds in Sea Isle City put forward by Mayor Leonard Desiderio on Tuesday.
Shore towns throughout the area have reported issues with large crowds of young people this summer. In Beach Haven, Atlantic City, Longport, Ocean City and Avalon, officials have complained about large and sometimes rowdy groups of young people.
Sea Isle City has had the same issues, Desiderio said in an email to residents and property owners Tuesday.
“As everyone is aware, we’ve been dealing with a number of issues related to large crowds this summer, with too many instances of destructive behavior,” Desiderio said. “While I understand that this is a statewide issue, as your mayor, my number one concern is with Sea Isle.”
In an interview after the letter was released, Desiderio said the city has seen fights and vandalism this summer. Most young people behave well, he said, but a few cause problems. But there are issues even with the well-behaved kids, with crowds of 400 to 500 teenagers gathering on the city’s beachfront Promenade in the evenings.
Rowdy teens are nothing new in Sea Isle City, or in other shore towns. Most of those discussing the matter in the summer of 2021 can remember hearing something similar from adults when they were teenagers.
“We were some of those kids years ago,” Desiderio said. “This is much different than it was years ago.”
Some blame Trenton.
“The state is directly responsible for unlawful conduct which compromises public safety,” Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi said earlier in the summer. He’s not alone. Several local officials say juvenile justice reform measures aimed at keeping young people out of the justice system have handcuffed local officers.
In Sea Isle City, Desiderio appeared to take a different tack. Along with other city officials, he said, he had a lengthy phone conversation Monday with Andrew Bruck, New Jersey’s acting attorney general.
“I’ve been working with the governor’s office over the past couple weeks to arrange this, and yesterday we were able to go over our situation directly with New Jersey’s top law enforcement official,” Desiderio said. “The attorney general understands the difficulties shore communities are having this year, and was receptive to our concerns.”
There was no immediate response from the attorney general’s office to a request for comment on the matter. Desiderio wants to see changes to the limits on law enforcement officers dealing with juveniles. He said Sea Isle City does not want to file charges indiscriminately, but he wants to broaden the options available to police dealing with juveniles.
After addressing City Council about the issue on Tuesday morning, Desiderio met with Police Chief Tom McQuillen and Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland to discuss options, according to Katherine Custer, a spokesperson for the city.
“Our objective is straightforward — to get the state and county to provide us with the necessary tools to more effectively handle the large crowds, and just as importantly, the tools to hold those who would do harm to people or property accountable for their actions,” Desiderio said.
“However, any changes to laws or guidance from the state will take some time,” he continued, “so while we work on that, I am also announcing an immediate initiative we’ll be undertaking in Sea Isle; and it will follow a common theme we’ve established over many years here – that theme is that we will do this together.”
Desiderio has directed McQuillen increase the police presence in the city, and he said he had a commitment from Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan to provide additional staff for the remaining weekends of this summer.
Desiderio also serves on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners. Current state law only allows an elected official to serve in a single office, but Desiderio held both offices before that law was passed.
On Tuesday, Desiderio requested businesses and property owners get involved.
“I’m asking all businesses to consider limitations to the number of patrons permitted at any time on their property, and to work with the police to post the appropriate signage to help us enforce this,” he wrote. “I’m asking all condominium owners who’ve had any issues to post ‘no trespassing’ signs. Again, this gives the police more ability to enforce the law.”
He also designated the length of each beach entrance as part of the beach itself. In the email, he said that will mean those areas have the same curfew as the rest of the beach: 10 p.m.
Desiderio also called on people to call the police as soon as they see or hear a problem.
“Don’t wait and don’t waste time posting something on social media – call the police. I’m asking everyone to be a part of this – let’s work together,” he wrote.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve had problems of this kind, and for the most part, the vast majority of our residents and visitors are good, law-abiding people. But everybody knows it only takes a few misguided individuals to create problems for all of us.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.