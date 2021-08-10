Sea Isle City takes on crowds of summer youth

After addressing City Council about the issue on Tuesday morning, Desiderio met with Police Chief Tom McQuillen and Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland to discuss options, according to Katherine Custer, a spokesperson for the city.

“Our objective is straightforward — to get the state and county to provide us with the necessary tools to more effectively handle the large crowds, and just as importantly, the tools to hold those who would do harm to people or property accountable for their actions,” Desiderio said.

“However, any changes to laws or guidance from the state will take some time,” he continued, “so while we work on that, I am also announcing an immediate initiative we’ll be undertaking in Sea Isle; and it will follow a common theme we’ve established over many years here – that theme is that we will do this together.”

Desiderio has directed McQuillen increase the police presence in the city, and he said he had a commitment from Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan to provide additional staff for the remaining weekends of this summer.

Desiderio also serves on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners. Current state law only allows an elected official to serve in a single office, but Desiderio held both offices before that law was passed.