Dylan Geller, 18, of Voorhees, Camden County, is cheered on Tuesday during Seize the Wave, an event put on by Paul's Purple Warriors, a nonprofit that advocates for children with epilepsy, in Sea Isle City.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Paul St. Pierre, 16, and his mom, Colleen Quinn, president of Paul's Purple Warriors, conceived the event to create a safe environment for young people with epilespy to learn to surf.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Tents were set up on the beach at 37th Street in Sea Isle City with volunteers and medical professionals to tend to the children if needed.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Ryan Marrer, 5, of Haverton, Pennsylvania, is cheered on by family during Seize the Wave. "He had the time of his life," dad Tim Marrer said. "It's really nice to meet other parents who are going through this."
SEA ISLE CITY — A day at the beach can be difficult, and sometimes even impossible, for a child with epilepsy. Paul's Purple Warriors wants to change that.
The epilepsy advocacy nonprofit, along with Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, held the third annual Seize the Wave event Tuesday on the 37th Street beach. The event allows children with epilepsy to receive individual surf lessons with a volunteer instructor.
Epilepsy is a brain disease that causes seizures. Nearly 93,000 people in New Jersey and about 3.4 million people nationwide have active epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heritage Surf Shop supplied surfboards and instructors for the event. There was a volunteer doctor and nurse and an ambulance on site in case of emergency.
"We started this event so kids with epilepsy can feel safe going in the ocean and doing things other kids do," said Colleen Quinn, president of Paul's Purple Warriors
Quinn's 16-year-old son, Paul St. Pierre, who has epilepsy, got the idea for the event a few years ago when he met someone else with epilepsy at the beach. He wanted to provide a way for other kids with epilepsy to enjoy a day at the beach and to safely try new things, he said.
"People that have epilepsy really don't get the chance to do all that, so we made it possible to help kids with epilepsy surf and do things they love," St. Pierre said.
St. Pierre said the hardest part for most kids with epilepsy is usually just getting in the water, but when you have an instructor with you, it can be easier.
SEA ISLE CITY — Before Wednesday, Reagan Schenkel had never tried to surf.
Geller said he and his wife, Dawn, got involved with the event because their 18-year-old son, Dylan, suffers from seizures, and they think it's a great experience for kids.
"I said to some of the instructors, this is two hours out of your life, but these kids will remember this forever," Geller said.
Tim Marrer said his 5-year-old son, Ryan, loved surfing for the first time.
"The volunteers taking time out of their day to do this is awesome. He had the time of his life," said Marrer, of Haverton, Pennsylvania. "It's really nice to meet other parents who are going through this."
Ryan added that he liked surfing because he "loves sharks."
Paul's Purple Warriors advocated for required seizure training for school staff and individualized health care plans for students with epilepsy, which resulted in the passing ofPaul's Lawin 2021. The organization also fundraises to send children to summer camps in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information, visitppwnj.org.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Dylan Geller, 18, of Voorhees, Camden County, is cheered on Tuesday during Seize the Wave, an event put on by Paul's Purple Warriors, a nonprofit that advocates for children with epilepsy, in Sea Isle City.
Ryan Marrer, 5, of Haverton, Pennsylvania, is cheered on by family during Seize the Wave. "He had the time of his life," dad Tim Marrer said. "It's really nice to meet other parents who are going through this."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.