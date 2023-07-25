SEA ISLE CITY — A day at the beach can be difficult, and sometimes even impossible, for a child with epilepsy. Paul's Purple Warriors wants to change that.

The epilepsy advocacy nonprofit, along with Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, held the third annual Seize the Wave event Tuesday on the 37th Street beach. The event allows children with epilepsy to receive individual surf lessons with a volunteer instructor.

Epilepsy is a brain disease that causes seizures. Nearly 93,000 people in New Jersey and about 3.4 million people nationwide have active epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heritage Surf Shop supplied surfboards and instructors for the event. There was a volunteer doctor and nurse and an ambulance on site in case of emergency.

"We started this event so kids with epilepsy can feel safe going in the ocean and doing things other kids do," said Colleen Quinn, president of Paul's Purple Warriors

Quinn's 16-year-old son, Paul St. Pierre, who has epilepsy, got the idea for the event a few years ago when he met someone else with epilepsy at the beach. He wanted to provide a way for other kids with epilepsy to enjoy a day at the beach and to safely try new things, he said.

"People that have epilepsy really don't get the chance to do all that, so we made it possible to help kids with epilepsy surf and do things they love," St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said the hardest part for most kids with epilepsy is usually just getting in the water, but when you have an instructor with you, it can be easier.

"It's not really something they can experience, they don't do it in their normal lives. What they do is take meds and stay alive," St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said he had always been interested in surfing, but wasn't really able to learn before the program. Now, he loves surfing and can help others learn how to surf as well.

"All I want to see is kids who have epilepsy, who don't really get to surf, with a smile on their face. And that makes me smile," St. Pierre said.

Liza Gundell, CEO of Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, said they hold the event to provide resources for young people with epilepsy to safely enjoy the beach and the water.

"It's incredible to see parents scared at the water's edge, and then they see what their kids can accomplish," Gundell said.

Gundell said the goal of the event is to give kids with epilepsy an opportunity to do something that other kids do. It also allows parents to connect and support each other, she said.

"Epilepsy is often really isolating," Gundell said. "Kids can meet other kids with the same disability."

Carla Evans was standing at the water's edge watching her 17-year-old daughter Mia surf, as her other two children, 19-year-old Connor and 15-year-old Aidan, rested on the beach.

"When you get an event like this, you know that people are caring about your kid and your family, and it makes a difference," Evans said.

Her son Connor has both epilepsy and cerebral palsy and is mostly nonverbal. He has participated in the event for the past three years, despite the physical challenges he faces.

Evans said Connor can't normally go out on a board the same way as others, and his instructor is aware of how he communicates and what he's able to do, so they work well together.

"When physical therapy is on a surfboard, that's the best day ever," she said.

The sense of community and opportunities for both the kids and families is what brings them to the event each year, Evans said.

"When you hear people clapping, it's not just that kid's mom or dad, it's all of us. Even though that isn't our kid, they're kind of all our kids," Carla said.

Jeff Geller, of Voorhees, Camden County, was the volunteer doctor on site for the third year in a row.

"Who the hell would have thought that seizures and surfing would go together?" he said.

Geller said he and his wife, Dawn, got involved with the event because their 18-year-old son, Dylan, suffers from seizures, and they think it's a great experience for kids.

"I said to some of the instructors, this is two hours out of your life, but these kids will remember this forever," Geller said.

Tim Marrer said his 5-year-old son, Ryan, loved surfing for the first time.

"The volunteers taking time out of their day to do this is awesome. He had the time of his life," said Marrer, of Haverton, Pennsylvania. "It's really nice to meet other parents who are going through this."

Ryan added that he liked surfing because he "loves sharks."

Paul's Purple Warriors advocated for required seizure training for school staff and individualized health care plans for students with epilepsy, which resulted in the passing of Paul's Law in 2021. The organization also fundraises to send children to summer camps in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ppwnj.org.

