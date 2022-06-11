 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sea Isle City street dedicated to Navy SEAL who died in Afghanistan in 2003

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio on Saturday morning led a street dedication ceremony in honor of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL Petty Officer David M. Tapper.

The ceremony took place at 89th Street and Landis Avenue, near a family vacation home where Tapper spent many summers in his youth. A special street marker was made and placed above the one for 89th Street.

Tapper died at 32 on Aug. 20, 2003, as a result of injuries received in battle in Afghanistan. Tapper was a member of the Navy's SEAL Team Six.

Before he died, Tapper was a member of the special operations team that rescued U.S. POW Jessica Lynch from captors in Iraq. He helped recover the bodies of American soldiers who were buried near the hospital where Lynch was being held.

Tapper received numerous awards and decorations for his service. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Maryland.

Among those in attendance were Tapper's mother, Judi, and other members of the family, veterans advocate Joe Griffies, veterans and auxiliary members from VFW Post 1963, representatives from Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 of New Jersey, elected officials, religious leaders and more.

“Through the years, you probably heard me say more than once that in Sea Isle City we don’t just honor our veterans on Veterans Day — we honor them every day. But if I could have one wish today, it would be that David Tapper was here with us as a living veteran, so we could shake his hand, pat him on the back — and maybe even buy him a beer — as ways to say thank you for your service,” Desiderio said.

“Sadly we cannot do that,” Desiderio continued. “We can, however, thank him by making his name synonymous with 89th Street here in Sea Isle City."

