Sea Isle City still active this Presidents Day weekend sans polar plunge

SEA ISLE CITY — Presidents Day weekend seems to be the one time in the winter when it doesn't feel like the offseason for this Jersey Shore town.

That's partly due to the partylike atmosphere of the Polar Bear Plunge that occurred during the holiday weekend since the 1990s. However, this was the second straight year with no organized event, but that didn't stop people from visiting the city, with many still taking a dip in the frigid waters.

Ryan Wade and Jason Concannon, with friends in tow, jumped into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. They were the only two to hit the water among their group.

"If (the city was organizing) the polar plunge or not, we're going in," said Wade, 24, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. "Me and this guy, we're (really) crazy!"

Concannon said the energy on the beach was different Saturday than it was for past events, which would bring in about 3,000 participants and thousands more to the city for Presidents Day weekend.

"It was still fun for us. I remember there being thousands of people with red Solo cups," said Concannon, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

In a letter sent to business owners in September, the city administration said private events will no longer be allowed to close portions of streets or parking lots or use city facilities. That included the Polar Bear Plunge, which closed off parts of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue.

Sea Isle doesn't fully staff its Police Department in the offseason, so it would ask for help from State Police, the Cape May County Sheriff's Office and other departments to protect participants. City officials called it a strain on city resources.

Saturday may not have been the scene it normally was during Presidents Day weekend, but it certainly wasn't a ghost town either.

People were out shopping along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Landis Avenue and strolling the Promenade along the beach. Many businesses that normally shut down during the winter reopened for this weekend and reaped the benefits of the city's visitors. Others hit the beach and took their own personal plunges into the ocean.

There was a pretty good police presence, too. Cars and officers were seen stationed on the beach while people took their plunges, and others were seen around some of the city's busy bars and restaurants.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio, who also owns KIX of Sea Isle on 63rd Street, was driving around the city Friday afternoon. He said the city was already packed for the holiday weekend, and he was very optimistic the businesses in the city would do well.

“This is what they’ve been waiting for. They’ve been waiting for this long weekend to maybe have a little fun," Desiderio said Friday. "They’re coming to Sea Isle to go to dinner. I’ve spoken to restaurants, and they have many reservations. I asked was it like this the last couple weeks and they said it’s definitely more. Some were already booked for Friday and Saturday night. I think it’s gonna be a banner weekend."

Desiderio said he had spoken with a few people who owned rental properties, and they were all booked like they normally would have been for the polar plunge.

Vinny Denardo, 44, and Becky Marques, 48, both of Philadelphia, love hitting the bars or sitting on the beach when they come to Sea Isle. They were down celebrating Marques' birthday, which was earlier this month.

"I was expecting a little bit more of a crowd, but I think as the day goes on you're going to see a lot more people get out," Denardo said.

Sunsations, a small but vibrant women’s clothing boutique a few steps from the beach, was packed with excited customers shopping the Presidents Day sale Saturday afternoon.

Owner Liz Essick was busy ringing up a long line of customers carrying piles of merchandise.

“People were waiting at the door for me when I got here,” said Essick, of Sea Isle. “It usually is a busy weekend, but I didn’t anticipate this, since there’s no plunge this year. I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Essick said she typically does a big sale for Presidents Day weekend, but she marked down prices even lower this year due to the plunge being canceled.

Essick intended to run the store by herself from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it was so busy that her friend Fran Conte happened to be shopping at the store and decided to help her out by ringing people up.

Kelly Fontana, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was browsing the racks, happily pointing out the low sale prices to friend Leanne Vene, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“I’m not surprised that it’s so busy here,” she said. “I knew it would be crowded everywhere.”

While people continued to pour in from outside, Essick noted that being busy is good for the local businesses in the area.

“This really just shows what a nice community we have. Everyone’s still supporting small businesses, whether we’re doing the plunge or not,” she said.

Nick, 31, and Mike Berardi, 23, who have owned Berardi Brothers Pizza on Landis Avenue since 2016, usually close the shop between September and May. But the Philadelphia brothers were open this weekend, and Friday proved to be a pretty busy day for them.

"I knew it wasn't going to be like past plunges, but I don't think it was going to stop people from coming down here and enjoying themselves, especially with how it's been (due to COVID-19)," Nick Berardi said Saturday after waiting on a few customers. "I think people are just itching to get out there."

Mike Monichetti, Sea Isle native and owner of Mike’s Seafood, said they had a “banner night” Friday.

“The crowds are light, but business is very good,” said Monichetti, 60, a third-generation owner of the family business that started in 1911 in a small shack across the street from its current Park Road location. “It seems like people were cooped up all winter. People were really just happy to get out and get down the shore."

As business picked up, Monichetti greeted several families who walked in the door, whom he recognized as longtime customers.

“It’s really nice to see all the people coming in and saying hello,” Monichetti said. “It’s just a good feeling to see all of the relationships we’ve built with people over the years.

“It’s a reminder that summer is just around the corner."

