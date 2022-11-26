 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sea Isle City shines for tree lighting, holiday parade Friday

Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio, accompanied by a bevy of seasonal characters, kicks off the Christmas season Friday evening.

 Joe Martucci, Staff Writer

The holiday season may have just begun, but Sea Isle City was in high gear on Black Friday as the holiday parade and tree lighting took place. Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci was on the scene to talk to attendees, Mayor Len Desiderio and more.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

