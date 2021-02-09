Sea Isle City’s Springfield Inn being demolished, to become outdoor restaurant

SEA ISLE CITY — Demolition on the Springfield Inn began Monday to make room for an open-air restaurant slated to open by Memorial Day.

The owners of the restaurant, GMH Restaurant Holdings III LLC, also own The Point outdoor restaurant and tiki bar in Somers Point. The plan is to replicate that restaurant and name it The Point, Sea Isle City, Dustin Laricks, the real estate broker for the property, said Tuesday.

The outdoor eatery will have one main bar and several tiki bars scattered throughout the property. It also will have a small stage and dance floor.

The size of the restaurant and the number of seats it will have are still being determined, said Gary Holloway, owner of GMH. Holloway would not disclose the cost of the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Demolition is scheduled to last until Friday but may extend into next week, Laricks said.

Original plans for the property included a three-story condo/mixed-use building with a restaurant and outdoor dining deck, a private banquet facility, four residential units and nine parking spaces.

The buyer obtained Coastal Area Facility Review Act permits for the site during the COVID-19 pandemic, but “then the investors backed out and the deal fell apart,” Laricks said.