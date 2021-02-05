Sea Isle City program to help older people register for COVID-19 vaccine

He hopes to share information about the program with the other municipalities in the county so they can roll out a similar program for their residents.

“We’re going to be the pilot,” said Desiderio, who is also a Cape May County commissioner.

Residents who wish to use the program can call 609-263-8687, ext. 105, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number, and your call will be returned in the order it was received, according to the release.

The number of people eligible for the vaccine is far greater than the amount of vaccine the state has, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. He said making more people eligible was intentional to ensure that those more at risk have access and that there is adequate demand.

“We are continuing to maximize every dose we are being given,” Murphy said. “We clearly need more doses, let there be no doubt about that. The supply is not what it needs to be … and we need those supplies to open more appointment slots and get our mega sites working to capacity to which they’ve been built to handle.”

More than 10,000 doses were administered Thursday alone at the state’s six vaccination mega sites, which includes the Atlantic City Convention Center, Murphy said.