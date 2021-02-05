Sea Isle City program to help older people register for COVID-19 vaccine

SEA ISLE CITY — In response to concerns and frustrations from some residents about registering for and getting an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, the city is rolling out a Vaccine Registration Assistance Program.
Beginning Monday, Sea Isle residents who need assistance with the vaccine registration process can call the city’s Welcome Center Tourism Office on weekday mornings and speak with a tourism assistant, who will complete the online registration process for them over the phone while using a city computer, according to a news release issued Friday by the city.
“We’ve heard of many people that haven’t been successful,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “We’re just happy to assist in getting everyone the vaccine.”
Residents will be asked to give all of the information that is required for the online registration process, including their name, address, phone number, date of birth, gender, employment status, existing medical conditions and other general information. Financial and insurance information as well as a Social Security number will not be requested.
All information given to the tourism office will be entered directly into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website and will not be kept on file by the city. The resident’s contact information will remain on file. If the resident does not have a personal email address, the tourism assistant will input a city email address during the registration process. The state will use the city email address to confirm the individual’s registration and to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at a later date. The city employee will then call the resident and relay any information received from the state.
“We want to make perfectly clear that Sea Isle City residents who use our Vaccine Registration Assistance Program will not be fast-tracked ahead of others who are already registered for the vaccine — this program simply helps complete the registration process for those in need of assistance or who may not have access to a computer,” Desiderio said.
There are about 2,100 year-round residents in Sea Isle, according to a 2019 report from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 45% are older than 65.
The idea to assist residents came about after talking to Councilwoman Mary Tighe, who mentioned a church in Cape May County that has volunteers going around and helping people register for the vaccine.
“I thought, ‘Wow, I could do this in Sea Isle and help people,’” the mayor said.
No additional city funds are being used for the program, which will begin with one city employee, Desiderio said. More employees will assist with the program if need be.
“We all must be patient throughout the vaccination process, because it may take several weeks or longer before you are given a vaccination date,” he said. “This can be a lengthy procedure. However, our public health officials are doing all they can to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed as quickly as possible and to bring this pandemic to an end.”
He hopes to share information about the program with the other municipalities in the county so they can roll out a similar program for their residents.
“We’re going to be the pilot,” said Desiderio, who is also a Cape May County commissioner.
Residents who wish to use the program can call 609-263-8687, ext. 105, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number, and your call will be returned in the order it was received, according to the release.
The number of people eligible for the vaccine is far greater than the amount of vaccine the state has, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. He said making more people eligible was intentional to ensure that those more at risk have access and that there is adequate demand.
“We are continuing to maximize every dose we are being given,” Murphy said. “We clearly need more doses, let there be no doubt about that. The supply is not what it needs to be … and we need those supplies to open more appointment slots and get our mega sites working to capacity to which they’ve been built to handle.”
More than 10,000 doses were administered Thursday alone at the state’s six vaccination mega sites, which includes the Atlantic City Convention Center, Murphy said.
As of Jan. 8, 6,438 second doses had been administered. As of Feb. 5, 179,956 second doses had been administered, the governor said.
“The rate of growth is encouraging,” he said. “It’s not just that it’s going up, it’s going up at a higher rate.”
