SEA ISLE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an incident that took place in the 300 block of 42nd Place at 11:20 p.m. Feb. 25, but have provided no information on what happened.
On Friday, police released several photos, which appear to be stills taken from video, asking anyone who can identify any of the pictured men to call detectives at 609-263-4311.
There was no immediate response to a request for more information from police, and city spokesperson Katherine Cuter said police are not releasing any details of the incident.
In a brief statement, police said the men may have been witnesses.
— Bill Barlow
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.