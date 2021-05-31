Sea Isle City plants palm trees along the boulevard to 'put a smile on people's faces'

SEA ISLE CITY — Look for a new touch of the tropics along the main route into the city with the addition last week of palm trees along either side of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
The scene looks just right for Florida or Hawaii. New Jersey? Well, maybe just for the summer.
The young trees would not survive the winter. As a matter of fact, no one expects them to.
“We know these won’t be permanent, and we know we’ll need to do something else when winter comes, but we thought this would be a nice touch, and we think it’ll look great when you come over the bridge,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio in a May 25 statement to residents.
The trees cost about $8,000, according to Katherine Custer, who leads public relations and tourism efforts in the city. They were planted last week.
She said this is not the first time the city has done this, but the trees in the past did not do well in the salt air and strong winds along JFK.
“We had trees there. We’ve been having a challenge trying to get trees to thrive there,” Custer said. But after a tough 14 months, the city wanted something special to greet returning summer visitors. “We wanted to make sure the entrance was cheerful and put a smile on people’s faces.”
“We’ve had several landscaping professionals review this issue; and after the most recent failure of these trees, we’ve decided to try something a little different,” Desiderio said. “In recognition of the reopening of businesses and a return to normalcy, and with a wish to make our city’s entrance as inviting as possible, we are placing palm trees along the JFK corridor.”
According to Custer, the installation in the existing spaces in the sidewalk did not cost the city anything additional. There are 40 trees in place, on either side of the road, each standing about 11 or 12 feet high.
The trees should be fine through the summer.
LONGPORT — Three police cars from the borough, Vineland and Pleasantville were unveiled Thur…
“We know that we’ll have to replace them. This is a temporary fix,” Custer said. “In the meantime, the city is going to work on a long-term plan to beautify JFK.”
Sea Isle and other shore towns are expecting a banner 2021 season. Desiderio has described it as a double summer, as people try to make up for the fun they missed out on in 2020 as pandemic-related restrictions continue to ease.
According to Custer, the city has been increasingly active in the spring and fall, with a growing year-round community.
“More people seem to be retiring and moving here,” she said. The city plans to keep the entranceway beautiful all year, she said, adding there is no chance the palm trees will be left to fend for themselves as the temperatures drop again.
“We had dying trees there already, and we did not like them,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.