Sea Isle City plants palm trees along the boulevard to 'put a smile on people's faces'

SEA ISLE CITY — Look for a new touch of the tropics along the main route into the city with the addition last week of palm trees along either side of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

The scene looks just right for Florida or Hawaii. New Jersey? Well, maybe just for the summer.

The young trees would not survive the winter. As a matter of fact, no one expects them to.

“We know these won’t be permanent, and we know we’ll need to do something else when winter comes, but we thought this would be a nice touch, and we think it’ll look great when you come over the bridge,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio in a May 25 statement to residents.

The trees cost about $8,000, according to Katherine Custer, who leads public relations and tourism efforts in the city. They were planted last week.

She said this is not the first time the city has done this, but the trees in the past did not do well in the salt air and strong winds along JFK.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had trees there. We’ve been having a challenge trying to get trees to thrive there,” Custer said. But after a tough 14 months, the city wanted something special to greet returning summer visitors. “We wanted to make sure the entrance was cheerful and put a smile on people’s faces.”