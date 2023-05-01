SEA ISLE CITY — New development on the site of a former 19th century manufactured gas plant inched further through a deed notice authorized by the city.

At its April 25 meeting, City Council authorized the notice for portions of Central Avenue and 39th and 40th streets once occupied by the former gas plant owned by Jersey Central Power & Light.

By doing so, the company can further its cleanup efforts, clearing a path for development on nine lots at the site. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved the lots' sale in 2022.

They're nine of 14 parcels required under state Department of Environmental Protection rules to undergo environmental remediation due to their location at the site of the former gas plant, according to a notice the BPU filed Oct. 26.

According to the DEP, a deed notice is a "notice to inform prospective holders of an interest in the property that contamination exists on the property at a level that may statutorily restrict certain uses of, or access to, all or part of that property, a delineation of those restrictions, a description of all specific engineering or institutional controls at the property that exist and that shall be maintained in order to prevent exposure to contaminants remaining on the property, and the written consent to the notice by the owner of the property."

The plant operated between the 1880s and 1920s, providing its citizens with "town" gas or "coal gas" for lighting, cooking and heating needs before natural gas became prevalent, according to a fact sheet prepared by JCP&L and made available on the Sea Isle City Taxpayers website in 2007.

The facility was demolished in the 1940s.

More properties at the popular Jersey Shore resort weren't able to be erected until the site underwent environmental cleanup. Officials found byproducts from gas production, including materials in coal tar and oils, at the site, causing some soils and groundwater under portions of the surrounding roads to be tainted.

Studies including soil sampling began in 2003, the fact sheet says.