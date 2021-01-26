 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City officials introduce ordinance that would establish duty crew for Fire Department
SEA ISLE CITY — City Council on Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would establish a duty crew program for the Fire Department, which would provide on-site staffing of the fire station during nights and weekends in the summer and other selected times.

“The fact is that certification, training and continuing education for volunteer fire department staff are considerable, requiring significant commitment from the men and women who choose to volunteer,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “The demands of our city are also significant. While we are confident that Sea Isle can continue to be properly served by the volunteer department, establishment of the duty crew will provide for optimal protection during our most vulnerable times.”

Last year, the city updated its decades-old dispatching practices after a number of destructive fires in 2019 brought scrutiny from state overseers and residents. The new practice now dispatches firefighters, police and EMS simultaneously when a report of a fire comes in.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held before it is passed at a future council meeting.

