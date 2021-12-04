Sea Isle City officials discuss proposal for $20M community center

One person asked what the need was for an indoor track when they could just build a platform with treadmills.

Custer said the track is meant for people to have an alternative to walking on the city's oceanfront Promenade during the winter.

"We've taken notice to the winter crowd around here, and there is no sign of anyone on the Promenade when the weather gets too cold," said municipal auditor Leon Costello. He said cutting out the indoor track could save about $2 million.

Some felt the proposed center was too large for their town.

"I've been to Ocean City a number of times, and they have a beautiful community center. Would you use that as benchmark for what we are trying to do here?" asked resident Bob Curley.

"Their community is heavily utilized throughout the entire year, they have a library there, an aquatic and fitness center, the county senior center, that's something similar to what we would like to have here in Sea Isle," Costello said.

Ken Myers, of Sea Isle, came on out on the pro side of the community center.

"I think this would be great for the city. We live in an area that has roughly a few thousand people living here year-round, so this gives people something to do during the quiet winter. I'm proud to live in Sea Isle, and I want to see it grow into something great," said Myers. "I will say though, I am a little disappointed to see how many people are complaining about this proposal. We have the opportunity to build a recreational-type center for people of all ages that could bring some extra light to this city, but people are still finding a way to complain."

