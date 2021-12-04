Sea Isle City officials discuss proposal for $20M community center

SEA ISLE CITY — Some residents were left displeased Saturday morning after it was revealed that a proposed community center would cost more to build than initially estimated.
City officials gathered with roughly 60 residents at the Welcome Center Community Lodge to discuss the plans for the center, to be built at the site of the city's former public school on Park Road.
Officials said they want to provide a place where residents can be active with others and attend local events.
The proposed facility has been designed to host public meetings, community celebrations and different types of fitness activities for adults and children. Plans include a gym, basketball court, swimming pool and a track that overlooks the gym.
If everything goes as planned, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said, the city is aiming to start construction in the summer and finish in 15 to 18 months.
Katherine Custer, the city's community services director, said that in early 2020, the initial cost of the community center came in around $15 million. Nearly two years, a pandemic and a global supply shortage later, the cost of construction materials has inflated the project's cost to an estimated $20 million.
"What are some ways that we can have costs lowered on this project?" asked city resident Sue Williamson. "I'm certain there are some things that could go back to the drawing board and could help lower some of the cost. Just because we're able to borrow that money doesn't mean we should."
One person asked what the need was for an indoor track when they could just build a platform with treadmills.
Custer said the track is meant for people to have an alternative to walking on the city's oceanfront Promenade during the winter.
"We've taken notice to the winter crowd around here, and there is no sign of anyone on the Promenade when the weather gets too cold," said municipal auditor Leon Costello. He said cutting out the indoor track could save about $2 million.
Some felt the proposed center was too large for their town.
"I've been to Ocean City a number of times, and they have a beautiful community center. Would you use that as benchmark for what we are trying to do here?" asked resident Bob Curley.
"Their community is heavily utilized throughout the entire year, they have a library there, an aquatic and fitness center, the county senior center, that's something similar to what we would like to have here in Sea Isle," Costello said.
Ken Myers, of Sea Isle, came on out on the pro side of the community center.
"I think this would be great for the city. We live in an area that has roughly a few thousand people living here year-round, so this gives people something to do during the quiet winter. I'm proud to live in Sea Isle, and I want to see it grow into something great," said Myers. "I will say though, I am a little disappointed to see how many people are complaining about this proposal. We have the opportunity to build a recreational-type center for people of all ages that could bring some extra light to this city, but people are still finding a way to complain."
