Sea Isle City officials check on juvenile crowds after issues with rowdy youth

SEA ISLE CITY — With multiple beach resorts reporting problems this summer with crowds of juveniles, Mayor Leonard Desiderio visited his city’s beachfront Promenade on Saturday night to check on the impact of new initiatives.
He said there were large crowds but no problems.
“They were all really nice kids,” Desiderio said this week. “The kids were just hanging out, just talking.”
Last week, Desiderio unveiled new efforts to address juveniles, even as summer 2021 eases to a close. They included stepping up police presence, with support from additional officers from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, and new rules for beach access.
Sea Isle joined Beach Haven, Atlantic City, Longport, Ocean City, Avalon and others in raising concerns about crowds of juveniles this year. Desiderio and police Chief Tom McQuillen said there have been some fights and property damage reported this summer.
According to McQuillen, there have also been incidents where teens yell rude or obscene language when families are present. That’s not illegal, but he said it does bother people and creates an unwelcoming atmosphere around the Promenade.
“It’s upsetting when you hear these kids hooting and hollering, yelling the ‘F-word,’ and there are families with young children nearby,” McQuillen said. He said he’s seen that happen at family-oriented events at Excursion Park near the beach.
Some communities have raised concerns about young people using cannabis this summer. Under controversial guidance from the state, law enforcement officers are limited in their response to juveniles suspected of using marijuana or possessing alcohol underage.
Marijuana has not been a big issue in Sea Isle this summer, McQuillen said, but underage alcohol consumption has seemed to contribute to the concerns.
“Alcohol loosens inhibitions and makes them a little braver,” McQuillen said. “There’s a drinking age for a reason.”
Like neighboring Ocean City, Sea Isle officials have received complaints about young people riding bicycles recklessly, doing wheelies in traffic and riding out in front of cars.
Both Desiderio and McQuillen said most of the young people were well behaved, even before the stepped-up police presence. But with hundreds of juveniles gathering at night, sometimes egging each other on, it is not hard for incidents to arise, they said.
“It only takes one to do something,” Desiderio said.
But on their visit Saturday, Desiderio said, the teens they spoke with were happy to see them, with many asking to take selfies with the mayor and chief.
Desiderio said he spoke to two girls under 11. One bikes over the bridge from Avalon and they both head up to the Promenade, with one returning home after midnight.
For the remainder of the summer, Desiderio has asked for additional police on the Promenade, with the Sheriff’s Office providing officers for weekend evenings. Desiderio believes the steps will be enough to keep things under control until September, and said the town has the whole winter to work on more permanent solutions.
He said he’s not worried, citing complaints in the 1990s of so-called "animal houses," group rentals of people then in their 20s that drew constant complaints from neighbors about loud music, rude behavior and other problems. At the time, he said, he went from neighborhood to neighborhood on Saturday nights to check on problem properties, adding the city was able to get that under control.
McQuillen believes the lockdowns of 2020 also play a part in this year’s situation, both because young people were cooped up, but also because older visitors got used to a much quieter community. Behavior that may not have seemed excessive in the summer of 2019 may seem a little off the hook in 2021, he said.
Not to say there are not concerns, especially when it comes to underage drinking.
“That’s where I wish parents would be a little more mindful of their kids and maybe have a more thorough conversation about the importance of waiting until you’re 21,” McQuillen said.
