Sea Isle City officials check on juvenile crowds after issues with rowdy youth

For the remainder of the summer, Desiderio has asked for additional police on the Promenade, with the Sheriff’s Office providing officers for weekend evenings. Desiderio believes the steps will be enough to keep things under control until September, and said the town has the whole winter to work on more permanent solutions.

He said he’s not worried, citing complaints in the 1990s of so-called "animal houses," group rentals of people then in their 20s that drew constant complaints from neighbors about loud music, rude behavior and other problems. At the time, he said, he went from neighborhood to neighborhood on Saturday nights to check on problem properties, adding the city was able to get that under control.

McQuillen believes the lockdowns of 2020 also play a part in this year’s situation, both because young people were cooped up, but also because older visitors got used to a much quieter community. Behavior that may not have seemed excessive in the summer of 2019 may seem a little off the hook in 2021, he said.

Not to say there are not concerns, especially when it comes to underage drinking.

“That’s where I wish parents would be a little more mindful of their kids and maybe have a more thorough conversation about the importance of waiting until you’re 21,” McQuillen said.

