Sea Isle City officials call for food, toy donations for annual holiday drive
Toy Drive 1

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive is now accepting donations of unwrapped toys, nonperishable food items and gift cards. Shown in 2019 are Desiderio (on bicycle) and some of the 'elves' who assisted with last year's drive.

SEA ISLE CITY — City officials on Wednesday called for donations for the mayor’s 28th annual holiday toy and food drive.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio “and his ‘elves’ are now accepting donations of unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items, which will be delivered to families in need prior to Christmas Day,” according to a news release from the city.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave.
  • 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave.
  • Rick's Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave.
  • Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave.
  • KIX Package Goods, 6400 Landis Ave.
  • City Hall lobby, 233 JFK Blvd.

In addition to toys and food, officials said gift cards and items for older children are greatly appreciated.

Monetary donations also are welcome, according to the release. They can be mailed directly to the mayor’s office at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243, making checks payable to “Mayor’s Toy & Food Drive.”  The last day to donate is Dec. 15.

For more information about the drive, call 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.

