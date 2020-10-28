 Skip to main content
Sea Isle City officials announce trick-or-treating times, cancel Christmas Extravaganza
Sea Isle City officials announce trick-or-treating times, cancel Christmas Extravaganza

Leonard Desiderio.jpg

SEA ISLE CITY — In a Wednesday letter, City Mayor Leonard Desiderio updated residents on upcoming Halloween events and announced that the city’s Christmas Extravaganza has been canceled.

Trick-or-treating in the city will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Desiderio said.

“We should have clear, cool weather for that evening, and while it won’t be a typical Halloween, we’re grateful that this can happen for the kids,” Desiderio said. “I remind everyone to follow all recommended safety guidelines for those handing out treats, including avoiding direct contact with visitors, setting up a station with individually bagged treats, wearing a mask, and washing hands before handling treats.”

And, on Friday, the city is showing “The Nightmare before Christmas,” at Excursion Park at dusk, not long after 6 p.m. If it rains on Friday, the movie will be held on Saturday.

However, the city’s Christmas Extravaganza, normally held on Thanksgiving weekend, has been canceled, according to the letter.

“We’ve considered the magnitude of people that show up at this event, and believe it’s in everyone’s best interests not to hold this,” he said. “We’ve discussed this with the Chamber of Commerce, and they’re in agreement.”

The city will be hosting a parade at 7 p.m. the Friday after Thanksgiving down Landis Avenue from 29th to 93rd Street, he said, which will feature Santa Claus.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

