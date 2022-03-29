Sea Isle City honors Vietnam veterans

SEA ISLE CITY — Like all wars, the war in Vietnam was brutal, Richard Lomax told a crowd gathered Tuesday afternoon at the war memorial on Landis Avenue for the city’s observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Lomax served as a Navy corpsman during the war, one of the combat medics accompanying Marines. Today, he is a trustee of VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle.

He said he graduated from high school in 1966.

“Our generation, the young generation of Americans, were the last draftees in our country,” he said. “We were asked by our country to fight the war to save Southeast Asia from Communism. We were young, probably naïve, but we grew up fast.”

Lomax cited a quote from the 18th century Scottish poet Robert Burns, who described war as man’s inhumanity to man. He said he could not agree more.

Lomax and other speakers said veterans who served in Vietnam faced unbelievable hardships, and many then felt unwelcome at home.

Organization seeks to help Lower Township veteran LOWER TOWNSHIP — In the kitchen of his ranch house close to the border of West Cape May, Edg…

“In the face of persistent anti-war protest, they felt alienated and unappreciated,” said Ruth Brown, treasurer of the VFW Post Auxiliary. “We can never, and we will never let that happen again.”

More than 60 people gathered at the event, which included the unveiling of a brass plaque at the memorial honoring American POWs and members of the military who are missing in action.

The event took place in brilliant sunshine but chilly temperatures, made worse by a steady wind. Mayor Leonard Desiderio said people should prepare to go right from March to June this year.

“I’m going to see you on the beach Thursday. It’s going to be 76 degrees,” Desiderio said. While the forecast is for warmer days after a freezing start to the week, the mayor’s outlook may be overly optimistic.

Desiderio described Vietnam veterans as America’s forgotten heroes, saying that has been the case for far too many years.

“We all know that the Vietnam War occurred during a turbulent chapter in our nation’s history. Nonetheless, countless men and women stepped up to serve our country with honor during the Vietnam War, and for many, they are just now receiving the thanks that they deserve,” he said.

Desiderio said the event Tuesday was especially meaningful because it could not be held for the past two years because of COVID-19.

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg, the guest speaker at the event, said National Vietnam War Veterans Day was created when President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2012 and was first celebrated five years ago by President Donald Trump.

“And it was a long time coming,” she said. “In my experience, Vietnam vets are humble individuals.”

She said the veterans took that humility to their communities. Cape May County lost 16 people in the war, she said, including one of her family members who died in 1966. She said she will never forget what that meant to her family.

“It is time that they are recognized for their service,” she said.

The Rev. Perry Cherubini, pastor of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, offered the invocation and benediction.

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102 Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and la…

Lomax and Joe Harris, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 44 in Cape May County, presented a wreath at the event. Desiderio requested all veterans gather to sing “God Bless America.”

Several members of City Council were also at the event, along with an honor guard from the VFW post, Sea Isle City firefighters and EMTs and county Sheriff Robert Nolan. Sea Isle police officers stood in a line at the back of the crowd, with several officers shaking the hands of veterans after the formal ceremony ended.

The new brass plaque is set over an empty chair on the memorial, it too placed in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

It reads “You are not forgotten” in large letters. Underneath, it states that 81,000 U.S. service members are unaccounted for since World War II.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.