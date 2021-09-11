Sea Isle City honors those killed on 9/11

SEA ISLE CITY — More than 200 people gathered Saturday morning in Veterans Park to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Attendees, some dressed in patriotic clothing or military-issued garb, listened as elected officials, religious leaders, first responders and local residents recounted their memories of that fateful day.
“Many aspects of life have changed since terrorists used commercial airliners to attack our nation on Sept. 11, 2001,” Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio said, “including how we travel on airplanes, how we plan large public events and how we all remember the importance of the phrase, ‘If you see something, say something.’”
Desiderio noted how since the attacks, an entire generation has been born that does not remember the event.
“Most of us however, remember 9/11 all too well,” he said. “We also remember exactly where we were when we first heard the news and the anxiety that we all felt. We were glued to our television sets as the horror of that day unfolded.”
William C. Sproule III has a 23-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.
A roster of speakers followed Desiderio, including Sea Isle resident Tony Desderio.
Desderio shared memories of his friend John P. O’Neill, the head of security for the World Trade Center who was born in Atlantic City.
“The World Trade Center is struck by the planes, he gets himself out and goes back in a couple of times,” Desderio said. “It was determined that he was killed right outside the tower. He got out, (and) he went back in.”
Before taking the role as head of security at the Trade Center, O’Neill was a counterterrorism expert with the FBI.
Desderio recalled the day O’Neill was laid to rest in Atlantic City.
NEW YORK (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.
“John O’Neill had the largest funeral I’d attended, possibly the largest in Atlantic City,” he said. “There were over 300 officers that went up to his casket and saluted him. John in many ways was bigger than life due to his numerous investigations and accomplishments.”
Commander Mark Lloyd of VFW Post 1963 told the crowd about his experience that day as he stood under the American flag raised up by the New York City Fire Department.
“Everyone here today knows exactly where they were 20 years ago on this day,” Lloyd said. “Quite like today, it was a beautiful, crystal clear Tuesday morning. I was on the turnpike headed to my office on 90 West St. in the shadow of the South Tower.”
Lloyd said after his secretary called him to report that a plane had hit the North Tower, he made a detour to a nearby hotel and watched the news unfold.
“In my quest for additional information, I found myself in a Holiday Inn, standing in front of a TV, in shocked silence with complete strangers,” Lloyd said. “Life as we knew it was changing by the moment.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Three American presidents stood somberly side by side Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terrorist attack with a display of unity.
Lloyd's wife, Patti, president of Post 1963's Auxiliary, asked the crowd to think about all they have accomplished in the past 20 years.
“New babies, homes, retirements, marriages, schooling, the list goes on and on,” Patti Lloyd said. “For those souls who were taken 20 years ago today, that’s not happening.”
She noted how different the world would be if people helped one another like so many did on that day.
“Imagine today if every American took the time to look for someone else who needs a helping hand,” Patti Lloyd said. “Would you graciously offer that hand? What a great tribute it would be to all of those patriots if we could emulate what they did 20 years ago today.”
PHOTOS from Sept. 11 observances in South Jersey
