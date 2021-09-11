Sea Isle City honors those killed on 9/11

SEA ISLE CITY — More than 200 people gathered Saturday morning in Veterans Park to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Attendees, some dressed in patriotic clothing or military-issued garb, listened as elected officials, religious leaders, first responders and local residents recounted their memories of that fateful day.

“Many aspects of life have changed since terrorists used commercial airliners to attack our nation on Sept. 11, 2001,” Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio said, “including how we travel on airplanes, how we plan large public events and how we all remember the importance of the phrase, ‘If you see something, say something.’”

Desiderio noted how since the attacks, an entire generation has been born that does not remember the event.

“Most of us however, remember 9/11 all too well,” he said. “We also remember exactly where we were when we first heard the news and the anxiety that we all felt. We were glued to our television sets as the horror of that day unfolded.”

A roster of speakers followed Desiderio, including Sea Isle resident Tony Desderio.

Desderio shared memories of his friend John P. O’Neill, the head of security for the World Trade Center who was born in Atlantic City.