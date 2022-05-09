Sea Isle City honors residents for community contributions

Residents were recognized for their charity and community work over the weekend in Sea Isle City.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the “Do the Right Thing” awards Saturday during Sea Isle City’s annual Community Day. The award honors residents who have go to extraordinary lengths to help others and improve their city, according to a Sea Isle City news release issued Saturday.

Four individuals and two couples were recognized by the mayor.

Helen Bennett was honored in part for her work on the city’s Women’s Civic Club; Annette Lombardo, in part for her chairing of the city’s Environmental Commission; and Monica Santarcangelo for her service at AARP Chapter 710 and the city Garden Club. The three were also involved in charity efforts at the local Saint Joseph Catholic Church, with Bennett and Santarcangelo helping lead the church Bereavement Committee specifically.

Regan Capone, an Ocean City Intermediate School fifth grader, was recognized for raising over $20,000 for autism and cancer charities over the last several years, according to the news release. Desiderio praised her as a “model for young people.”

Lou Minchelli, a retired New York City firefighter, was honored for his participation in city parades and his use of his privately owned fire engine as a memorial to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He also gives out turtle statues he makes of seashells and has run a hot-dog stand by the beach. Camilla Minchelli, Lou’s wife, who made the stand’s “special sauce” and other signature menu items, was also honored. Desiderio, according to the news release, said the couple, who also do work for AARP 710, “spread their love and devotion to Sea Isle City to residents and visitors – and it shows.”

Sea Isle City Board of Education President Dan Tumolo also received a Do the Right Thing Award from the mayor. In addition to his school board role, Tumolo is also president of the Sea Isle City Taxpayer Association and is a member of the city Environmental Commission. Mary Tumolo received the award along with Dan.

Other awards were distributed Saturday as well.

Desiderio presented the 1st Bank of Sea Isle City with the “Community Partnership Award,” with 1st Bank President Larry Schmidt on hand to accept.

The Sea Isle City Sustainable New Jersey Committee, meanwhile, recognized Braca Cafe/Braca Enterprises and the Colonnade Inn for their environmentally conscious business practices. Desiderio gave out the award on behalf of the committee Saturday, presenting them to Kim Gibson and Toni Grdinich of Braca and Colonnade, respectively.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

