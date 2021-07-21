Sea Isle City event teaches kids with epilepsy to surf

Some of the participating children’s symptoms were not under control, according to organizers. That’s why there were medical professionals and volunteers trained in seizure first aid on hand throughout the event.

“It’s a fun day at the beach for these kids and their families,” said Colleen Quinn of Maple Shade.

It’s been about two years since her son, Paul Quinn, was diagnosed with epilepsy. Since then, she formed Paul’s Purple Warriors, promoting epilepsy education, including advocating for seizure first aid information to be posted in schools and businesses.

Paul took a turn in the waves, and was considering another try.

“It was pretty cool. I only got to stand up once,” he said.

Epilepsy Services of New Jersey worked with Heritage Surf & Sport, Ludlam Board Riders and other groups to present the event, dubbed “Seize the Wave.” Lessons began on the beach and then moved into the ocean.

“We want to make sure that they know that someone diagnosed with epilepsy can do anything anyone else can do,” said Liza Gundell, the CEO of Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, a non-profit organization. According to the group, at least 3.4 million people in the United States live with seizures, including 470,000 children.