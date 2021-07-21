Sea Isle City event teaches kids with epilepsy to surf

SEA ISLE CITY — Before Wednesday, Reagan Schenkel had never tried to surf.
That fact was far from obvious as she cruised along on a wave at the 37th Street beach, one of about 25 kids being introduced to the sport.
“It’s really fun,” the 15-year-old from Flemington in Hunterdon County said, after her mom, Donna Schenkel, managed to coax her in from the waves for a minute. While she was focused on catching some rides, her mother took photos from the beach.
Doctors diagnosed Reagan Schenkel with epilepsy about two years ago, her mother said. She was not worried about her daughter hitting the waves. She said her daughter practices gymnastics and is very active.
Plus, there was a lot of support on hand.
A group of organizations and local businesses organized a day of surfing and lessons for young people with epilepsy. A doctor and nurse were on the beach, wearing white coats and bare feet. Most of the participants had never tried to surf before, and most had two instructors with them in the waves.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder which can lead to unpredictable seizures. These may range from the person staring into space to dramatic muscle spasms throughout the body.
Some of the participating children’s symptoms were not under control, according to organizers. That’s why there were medical professionals and volunteers trained in seizure first aid on hand throughout the event.
“It’s a fun day at the beach for these kids and their families,” said Colleen Quinn of Maple Shade.
It’s been about two years since her son, Paul Quinn, was diagnosed with epilepsy. Since then, she formed Paul’s Purple Warriors, promoting epilepsy education, including advocating for seizure first aid information to be posted in schools and businesses.
Paul took a turn in the waves, and was considering another try.
“It was pretty cool. I only got to stand up once,” he said.
Epilepsy Services of New Jersey worked with Heritage Surf & Sport, Ludlam Board Riders and other groups to present the event, dubbed “Seize the Wave.” Lessons began on the beach and then moved into the ocean.
“We want to make sure that they know that someone diagnosed with epilepsy can do anything anyone else can do,” said Liza Gundell, the CEO of Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, a non-profit organization. According to the group, at least 3.4 million people in the United States live with seizures, including 470,000 children.
Not all of the participants had epilepsy. Lucas Flores of Maple Shade, a friend of Paul Quinn’s, came out both to support his friend and to try the waves. His instructor, however, has been diagnosed with epilepsy.
Nick Ceccoli of Wildwood Crest has been surfing for much of his life, learning on a southend break in Ocean City when he was about 3. His sister has epilepsy, he said, but he did not know he did until he had his first seizure, an event that he described as terrifying.
It happened not long ago, after he turned 26.
“It’s crazy,” he said. He’s had other seizures since then.
Ceccoli still surfs regularly, but he has made changes.
“I used to be big on surfing alone,” he said. Now, he only goes with friends. He also makes sure he is properly hydrated, eats well and takes breaks to avoid exhaustion. Making sure he got enough rest did not used to be a priority, he said.
Ceccoli’s diagnosis made his participation in the Wednesday event more meaningful.
“It’s so special to me to be able to help out with this,” he said.
The waves on Wednesday were almost perfect for lessons, said Brian Heritage, the president of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and owner of Heritage Surf & Sport.
“They’re about 1- to 2- feet and clean,” he said. Heritage said representatives of Epilepsy Services of New Jersey reached out about organizing the event.
“I said, ‘Sure. We do stuff like that all the time,’” he said. The business provided the boards and the surf instructors, while the organization put together the medical volunteers and other logistics. Mrs. Brizzle’s Deli in Sea Isle City provided lunch.
“Sea Isle always pitches in with something like this,” Heritage said.
Colleen Quinn said this is the first year for the event, but plans are to do something similar every year.
