Sea Isle City eases pet restriction on beaches
top story

Sea Isle City eases pet restriction on beaches

052520_nws_seaislecity

Sea Isle City beach 

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors will have another month and a half to bring their pets onto the beaches this spring.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a news release Tuesday that the city has reached an agreement with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shorten the pet prohibition window on the 20th-93rd street beaches.

Previously prohibiting pets on beaches from First to 93rd streets from March 15 through Sept. 30, the city will now allow pets from 20th to 93rd streets until May 1.

"I’m grateful to the DEP for exercising common sense in easing the restrictions on pets for the majority of our beaches, to allow them to continue to use that environment until May 1," Desiderio said. "Yesterday, I directed city staff to ensure that this change to our beach restrictions is noted on our website and media outlets."

The First-20th street beaches will remain prohibited to pets after March 15 as they are deemed protected areas, Desiderio said.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

