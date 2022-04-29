Sea Isle City dedicates trees in Arbor Day celebration

SEA ISLE CITY — The city celebrated Arbor Day on Friday with the dedication of 38 new crepe myrtle trees.
The ceremony was hosted by the city's Environmental Commission, Garden Club, Beautification Committee, Historical Society, Shade Tree Committee and Green Team.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day, arborist Gary Farrow explained how to help trees live longer, and others recited poems and quoted famous naturalists.
Environmental Commission Chairperson Annette Lombardo explained the 2022 Tree Raffle, which will result in 30 new trees being planted later this year.
Free tree seedlings, donated by the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, were distributed to everyone in attendance.
“On Arbor Day, it is very important to emphasize the value of trees,” said emcee Mike McHale, Shade Tree Committee chairperson. “Trees are a precious resource because they provide clean air to breathe, they absorb sound and they help filter water so we have clean water to drink.”
