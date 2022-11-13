Sea Isle City could be latest to drop top speed in Cape

Is Cape May County heading for a widespread slowdown?

Not a reduction in business, but rather a literal drop in speed.

Cape May has already reduced its speed limits throughout the city this year, while Sea Isle City has an ordinance pending to reduce speeds in some areas, at least during the summer.

Ocean City is also considering reducing speed limits, according to Mayor Jay Gillian.

“We are looking at island-wide traffic calming,” Gillian said.

There is no measure ready to bring to City Council yet.

Cape May votes to slow things down, dropping most speed limits to 20 mph CAPE MAY — Visitors should plan to take their time while in town with the approval Tuesday o…

“We are just doing our homework now,” Gillian said.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen said police and city officials are always looking for ways to improve safety, including the possibility of lower speed limits in some neighborhoods.

"But there are no specific changes in the works at this time," he said.

The administration plans to speak with council members and get input from neighborhoods before coming up with a recommendation, Gillian said. That could include new signs, speed bumps, increased enforcement and education, and other measures aimed at improving traffic safety.

Sea Isle City Council expects to vote on traffic changes in December. An ordinance has already been introduced, but a final vote will wait until action from Cape May County officials because the changes will impact at least one county road.

According to information sent to residents, a public hearing and final vote on the speed reduction are set for Dec. 13. If adopted, the ordinance will reduce the speed limit between First and 29th streets along Landis Avenue to 25 mph from May 1 to Oct. 1.

Cape May can't drive 25, moves to reduce speed limits CAPE MAY — In Avalon and Wildwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City, and most of the region’s be…

The rest of Landis Avenue is already set at 25 mph.

The current speed limit on Landis in the north end of the island is 30 mph, although there are several signs marking the speed limit as 25, at least until 22nd Street, where signs put the speed limit at 40 mph.

In the offseason, Landis will be 35 mph under the proposal, according to Mayor Leonard Desiderio.

There has not been a call from residents for a change, Desiderio said. Rather, some discrepancies in the speed limits came to light after the county limited parking on one side of Landis Avenue to create a bike and pedestrian lane on the narrow road on the other side.

“We’re just straightening out some things,” Desiderio said.

The ordinance also sets the speed limit along the length of Pleasure Avenue to 15 mph. That is already the posted limit, Desiderio said, but the amended ordinance will codify that.

Pleasantville gets nearly $2 million in Safe Routes to School funding It’s one of 31 such federal grants totaling $19.6 million the NJDOT is awarding under the Sa…

He said the city will also set speeds of 15 mph for a block of 42nd Place near a marina for the sake of pedestrian safety.

“There’s a lot of people walking around there,” he said.

When Landis Avenue enters Upper Township in the Strathmere section, it becomes Commonwealth Avenue. There, the posted speed limit is 40 mph, until it drops to 35 in the more crowded section of the community.

The Upper Township Committee recently approved a resolution requesting Cape May County reduce the speed limit to 25 along the entire length of Commonwealth.

This time of year, there is relatively little traffic, but on summer weekends the entire length of the road is crowded with cars and pedestrians.